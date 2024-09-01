Dexter Soccer Picks Up Pair of Wins 

After dropping its first two games of the season, the Dexter soccer team picked up a pair of wins last week to even its record at 2-2 overall on the season.

The Dreadnaughts opened the week by blanking Parma Western 6-0.

Hayden Gaetino had a big game for the Dreadnaughts with two goals and two assists to lead the charge.

Andrew Barbaro chipped in with two goals and an assist, while Nick Kiss had a goal and assist.

Tyler Craig added a goal, while Alex Helton had an assist.

Freshman Thomas Griswalda earned the shutout in net for the Dreads.

Dexter made it two straight and evened its record at 1-1 in the SEC Red with a 4-1 win over Bedford.

Craig and Kiss each scored for Dexter, while Trey Kuhr added another goal for the Dreads.

Freshman Modi Ouattra picked up his first goal for Dexter. Gaetino recorded three assists, while Luke Nevin had one.