Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Dexter softball player in white jersey takes a swing at a pitch

Dexter Softball Rolls to Sweep of Huron

by Mike Williamson
written by Mike Williamson 1 minutes read
The Dexter softball team made quick work of Ann Arbor Huron Monday, sweeping the River Rats 17-0 and 21-0 in the SEC Red twin bill.

Roni Wilson and Clara Lamb both tossed no-hitters in the circle for the Dreads.

Wilson struck out seven and walked to in the first game and Lamb struck out two and walked one in the second game of the sweep.

Dexter scored seven runs in each of the first two innings and finished the 17-0 win in three innings.

Mallory Brandt had a big game with two hits and five RBI for Dexter.

Wilson smacked two doubles and finished with three hits and three RBI, while Morgan Sturmer had two hits and three RBI.

Audrey Gauthier had a hit and two RBI, Clamb and hit and RBI, Gigi Kirkey had a hit and two runs scored, and Maddie Thompson a hit and two runs scored.

The second game was much the same for the Dreads, scoring seven in the first and six in the second to cruise to the 21-0 win.

Wilson led the offense with two hits and two RBI, while Lamb and Sturmer each had two hits and an RBI.

Ella Mitchell had a double and three and Taylor Onsted had a hit and four RBI. Kyra Sunstrum added a hit and two RBI and Thompson a hit and RBI.

Dexter improved to 8-3 overall and 6-1 in the SEC Red.

 

 

Been covering high school sports for local teams since 1999.

