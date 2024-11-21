Dexter Student Attended Global Youth Institute Conference to Help Combat World Hunger

Dexter resident Shepherd Thompson was recently selected to be part of a Michigan statewide youth delegation of 9 high school students to the Global Youth Institute in Iowa as part of the World Food Prize/Borlaug Dialogue conference. The World Food Prize honors the legacy of research scientist Norman Borlaug, former Nobel Peace Prize winner.

The Global Youth Institute is a week-long academic conference that empowers youth to think about creative solutions to some of the world’s biggest challenges, in particular, global food security. While there, Shepherd presented his research paper on economic policy and governance in Argentina to a roundtable discussion group: each discussion group consisted of seven to nine students and is led by three distinguished global leaders in science, industry, and policy. He also met with global leaders and field experts (including the US Secretary of Agriculture), participated in workshops, and worked with over 175 youth to pack 20,000 meals for those in need for Rise Against Hunger.

“The WFP Global Youth Institute was a life-changing experience,” Shepherd said. “I met new friends who have visions of solving food insecurity, and new adults who have devoted their lives to researching and working in this field. I was able to listen to empowering speakers who have done much to fight the hunger crisis in many areas around the world. I participated in activities like the Rise Against Hunger workshop which put into perspective how much food is needed to feed the whole world. I highly encourage anyone who strives to fight hunger to participate in the World Food Prize programs. They have impacted my life greatly.”

Shepherd wants to thank the World Food Prize Foundation and MSU-4H for making it possible for him to be part of this incredible youth leadership program.