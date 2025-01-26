Dexter Stumbles at Pioneer

A cold shooting third quarter doomed the Dexter boys’ basketball team in a 50-44 loss at Ann Arbor Pioneer Friday night.

The loss dropped the Dreads to 5-5 overall and to 3-4 in the SEC Red at the midway point of the season.

Dexter started strong with a 15-10 lead after one.

The lead grew to eight in the second, but Pioneer battled back to cut the lead to 24-21 at the half.

The Dreadnaughts went cold in the third with a scoreless drought of over six minutes and Pioneer outscored the Dreads 16-5 to take a 37-29 lead after three.

The Pioneer lead reached double digits in the fourth and the Dreads were not able to overcome the deficit in the loss.

Will Simpson led the Dreadnaughts with 12 points.

Jack DeMerell added 11 points and Ben Murphy 10. Scott Smith chipped in with nine points and Gabe Rychener two.