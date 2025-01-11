Dexter Swim and Dive Gets by Skyline

The Dexter swim and dive team opened SEC Red action with a 116-60 win over Ann Arbor Skyline last week.

Jude Smith led the Dreadnaughts with four first-place finishes. He won the 100 back with a D2 state qualifying time and won the 50 free. He was also part of the winning 200 medley relay with Jack Haidl, Owen Dauw, and Lucas Coy, and the winning 400 free with Anthony Kopinsky, Graham McCarthy, and Dauw.

Kopinski won the 500 free with state-cut times to go along with his medley relay win and was part of the winning 200 free relay with Haidl, McCarthy, and Steven Merz, and was second in the 200 free with a state-cut time.

With his two relay wins, McCarthy also won the 200 IM and was second in the 100 fly.

Coy won the 100 breast and was second in the 100 free, while Dauw was second in the 100 back and third in the 100 free.

Haidl earned third place finishes in the 100 breast and 100 fly, while Eric Smaby was third in the 200 free and 100 back.

Felix Davis won the diving, Ryan O’Connor third in the 500 free, Merz third in the 50 free, and Derek Sletten third in the 200 IM.