Dexter Swim and Dive Opens with Sweep of Home Tri-Meet

The Dexter swim and dive team opened its season with a strong home tri-meet sweep, beating Milan 136-37 and Chelsea 127-59.

The Dreads had four swimmers win four events each.

Jack Haidl won the 500 free with a D2 state cut time and won the 200 free. He was also part of the winning 200 free relay with Eric Smaby, Lucas Coy, and Owen Dauw, and the winning 400 free relay with Smaby, Dauw, and Anthony Kopinski.

Kopinski won the 100 back with a state cut time and won the 100 fly. He was also part of the winning 200 medley relay with Coy, Graham McCarthy, and Smaby.

To go along with his two relay wins, Coy won the 50 free and 100 breast, while Dauw won the 100 free and 200 IM with his two relay wins.

Felix Davis won the diving, and Owen Ragnes was third.

Derek Sletten was second in the 100 breast and third in the 200 IM, while McCarthy was second in the 200 free.

Reed Kinney was second in the 100 back, while Ethan Vince was third in the 500 free.

The Dreadnaughts had another big showing with a second-place finish at the Warrior Relays in Waterford Saturday.

Dexter finished with 338 points in the meet won by U of D Jesuit with 366.

The 800 free relay team of Haidl, Ryan O’Connor, Dauw, and McCarthy took first, while the 850 crescendo team of Hudson Sutter, Coy, Kopinski, and Haidl also claimed the top spot.

McCarthy, Steven Merz, Dauw, and O’Connor teamed to win the 200 butterfly relay, and the 400 free relay of Coy, McCarthy, Dauw, and Kopinski finished first.

