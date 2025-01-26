Dexter Swim and Dive Sweeps Royal Oak Quad

The Dexter swim and dive team came away with three big wins at a quad meet at Royal Oak Friday night.

The Dreadnaughts picked up wins over Royal Oak 127-59, Fenton 133-52, and Borther Rice 104-79.

Jude Smith led the Dreads with wins in the 50 free and 100 free. He was also part of the 200 medley relay that placed second with Anthony Kopinski, Derek Sletten, and Steven Merz, and the 200 free relay that placed second with Owen Dauw, Jack Haidl, and Graham McCarthy.

Kopinski won the 100 back and 100 fly, and was part of the winning 400 free relay with Dauw, Haidl, and McCarthy.

Dauw won the 200 free and was third in the 100 free, while McCarthy was second in the 200 free and third in the 100 fly.

Haidl won the 500 free, while Sletten was second in the 200 IM and third in the 100 breast, and Felix Davis was fourth in diving.

Dexter fell to top-ranked Pioneer 124-62.

Smith led the way by winning the 50 free and was second in the 100 back, and was part of the 400 free relay that finished second with Haidl, Kopinski, and McCarthy.

Kopinski was second in the 100 free and 200 free, while McCarthy was second in the 500 free and fourth in the 200 IM.

Haidl was third in the 100 free and fourth in the 200 free, Dauw second in the 100 fly and fifth in the 100 breast, Merz third in the 50 free and fifth in the 100 fly, and Davis second in diving.

Photos by Dawn McCann