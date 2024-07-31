Dexter Swimmers Succeed at State Swim Meets

The Dexter Community Aquatics Club (DCAC) had a successful summer at the two state meets it competed in. They had several swimmers placing in the top 16, a silver medal relay, and two different State Champion swimmers in three events.

There were two state meets. One for 14 and under swimmers that took place at Eastern Michigan University from July 19-21, and the other state meet was for 15 and up swimmers that took place in Holland from July 26-28.

DCAC’s three First Place Finishes were:

Anthony Kopinski – Boys age 13-14-100 Meter Free- 56.52.

Annaliese Saski- Girls age 10 and Under -50 Meter Back- 38.97.

Anthony Kopinski- Boys age 13-14- 100 Meter Fly- 1:00.69

photo Anthony Kopinski swimming in the state meet. Photo courtesy of DCAC

The Medley Relay – Second Place was: Kayce McAllister, Sadie Skiles, Emily Inniger and Emmalyn Saski with a Final Time of 4:42.73.

Other finishes included Lucas Coy 15 and up in the 100M Breast at 19th Place, Bailey Brown 11-12 Girls 100M Breast – 13th Place, Mary Inniger 10 and Under Girls 200M IM – 11th Place, Alice Jahnke 11-12 Girls 100M Breast – 8th Place, Avery Ludlow 10&U Girls 200M Free – 13th Place, Emmalyn Saski 13-14 Girls 50M Back – 11th Place, Ezra Smith 13-14 Boys 200M Back – 12th Place.

photo Annaliese Saski (middle) on the podium for her gold. photo courtesy of DCAC

DCAC sent 11 swimmers to MAGS States (age 14 and ​under) and earned #19 out of 50 ​teams.

These are just some of their finishes. The swimmers competed in multiple events.

The Sun Times News (STN) connected with coach Michael Schuenke to ask about the meets.

“Overall we had a great state meet,” Schuenke said. “For Michigan Age Group state (MAGS) we finished 19th out of 50 scoring teams with a score of 295.5. We had all 11 swimmers score points at MAGS either in individual events or in Relays. The swimmers performed above and beyond expectations at both state meets with everyone coming out with new or season best times. We may not have had the most kids at the meet however, we made it known we were there to compete. At Ultra Championships we had 1 swimmer qualify. Lucas had all season best times making it to finals in both the 100 breast and 50 free.”

In explaining how they prepared for the meets, Schuenke said “Leading up to the state meet the swimmers will participate in what is called Taper. This is a part of the season where we start to pull back on yardage to help the muscles start to rebuild for their last swim of the season. The day before state includes one final practice that includes swimming, visualization, and recovering of muscles.”

photo Dexter swimmers and their coaches. photo courtesy of DCAC

Schuenke emphasized, “It’s also important to note these swimmers are committed to coming to practice all year long and work hard to prepare themselves for a successful taper.”

STN asked him if there was anything he would like the community to know.

“Dexter Community Aquatic Club is a welcoming environment open to swimmers of all ages,” said Schuenke.

He said they require that swimmers can swim a 25 on the front and 25 on their back before they join the team. They offer practices five days a week, but do not require swimmers to be at everyone to be flexible with busy schedules. He said coaches on the staff have years of experience and are excited to help new swimmers achieve their goals whether that is to learn all four strokes or wanting to become state champion at a Michigan state meet.

DCAC will be hosting two new swimmer evaluations the first being Saturday, Aug. 3 from 4-6pm. The second one will take place later in August around the 25th. If those dates do not work parents are welcome to reach out to him at headcoach@dcacswimming.org to set up an evaluation.

To learn more about DCAC, go to https://www.gomotionapp.com/team/midcac/page/home.