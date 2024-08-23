Dexter Tennis Off to Fast Start

The Dexter boys’ tennis team kicked off 2024 with a bang this week by winning four of five matches to start the season.

The Dreadnaughts have high hopes for another D2 state tournament run and if the first week of the season is a sign of things to come then the Dreads will be in another state tourney berth.

Dexter opened the season by winning three matches at Adrian.

The Dreads defeated the host Maples 8-0, Jackson Northwest 6-2, and Walled Lake Central 6-2.

Picking up three wins at singles were Gabriel Heichel at three and Cayden Capelli at four.

The doubles teams of Oliver Phan/ Santiago Mendez, Drew Wetzel/Brady Stinnett, Carson Brandt/Noah Boyce, and Drew Sheffield/Martino Pavesi each went 3-0 on the day.

Andrew Boydston and Steven Merz picked up one win each for the Dreads.

Dexter then split a pair of matches at Chelsea Tuesday.

The Dreads defeated Marshall 7-1 and had one of its strongest matches against Chelsea in many years, falling to the Bulldogs 5-3 in a match that was decided by a three-set tiebreaker.

Merz, Heichel, and Capelli won singles matches against Marshall, while doubles wins went to Wetzel/Stinnett, Brandt/Boyce, and Pavesi/Henry Hebbes.

Chelsea has dominated the Dreadnaughts for many years, but Tuesday it came down to the final match.

Chelsea led Dexter 4-3 with one match left that went to a tiebreaking third set. The Bulldogs pulled out the win 10-6 to take the match 5-3 over Dexter.

Despite the loss to the Bulldogs, it could be a sign of big things to come for the Dreadnaughts.

Heichel and Capelli picked up singles wins, while Brandt and Boyce won at three doubles for Dexter.