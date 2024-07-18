“Dexter Then & Now” Nominated for State History Award

The Historical Society of Michigan annually presents the State History Awards, the society’s highest recognition.

The Dexter Area Historical Society’s book, “Dexter Then & Now: A Bicentennial Celebration of History and Heritage,” is being nominated for a State History Award given out by the Historical Society of Michigan (HSM).

“Dexter Then & Now,” written by a team of local historians, offers a comprehensive, picture-packed chronicle of Dexter’s transformation over 200 years. The book delves into the town’s origins and development, from Samuel Dexter’s initial vision in 1824 to its present-day status as a thriving city. Through thirteen meticulously researched sections, the authors cover various aspects of Dexter’s history, including its downtown area, schools, churches, and notable residents. The book features over 90% of the Dexter Area Historical Society’s photograph collection and includes fascinating stories, some of which correct long-held local myths. This volunteer-driven project not only celebrates Dexter’s past but also aims to educate future generations about the rich heritage of their community​

The HSM annually presents the State History Awards, the society’s highest recognition. These awards honor individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the preservation, collection, promotion, and appreciation of Michigan’s history. The awards cover various categories, including books, educational programs, special programs and events, lifetime achievement, and more.

“Dexter Then & Now” is self-published by the Dexter Area Historical Society. In 2023, two books were given the award in the Privately Published Book category: “The Great Seney Fire: A History of the Walsh Ditch Fire of 1976″ by Gregory M. Lusk and “Stories From the Sidewalk: A Walk Through 137 Years That Shaped Detroit” edited by L. Glenn O’Kray and Christopher Merlo.

The awards are presented during the HSM’s annual State History Conference, which will be held in Benton Harbor in September this year.

Copies of Dexter Then & Now: A Bicentennial Celebration of History and Heritage can be found in Dexter at 3bird, Reed Barbering, and the Dexter Area Museum (Hours 1-3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday).