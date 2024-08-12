Dexter Township Hosts Free Outdoor Movie Night on August 17

Community News

Dexter Township is excited to announce its second annual Outdoor Movie Night, taking place on Saturday, August 17, 2024, at 7:00 PM in the town hall parking lot. This year, families and community members are invited to enjoy a screening of the popular film Trolls: Band Together. The movie will begin at dusk, around 8:45 PM.

The evening promises fun for all ages, with a variety of kids’ activities, yard games, and more. Attendees can also enjoy complimentary popcorn and popsicles throughout the event.

This family-friendly event is free and open to the public, making it the perfect way to enjoy a summer evening with the community. Bring your blankets, chairs, and enjoy a night under the stars with your fellow Township residents.

For more information, please contact Trustee Lonnie Scott, Lscott@dextertownship.org.