Dexter Township Hosts Free Outdoor Movie Night on August 17

Dexter Township is excited to announce its second annual Outdoor Movie Night, taking place on Saturday, August 17, 2024, at 7:00 PM in the town hall parking lot. This year, families and community members are invited to enjoy a screening of the popular film Trolls: Band Together. The movie will begin at dusk, around 8:45 PM.

The evening promises fun for all ages, with a variety of kids’ activities, yard games, and more. Attendees can also enjoy complimentary popcorn and popsicles throughout the event.

This family-friendly event is free and open to the public, making it the perfect way to enjoy a summer evening with the community. Bring your blankets, chairs, and enjoy a night under the stars with your fellow Township residents.

For more information, please contact Trustee Lonnie Scott, Lscott@dextertownship.org.

