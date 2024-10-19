Dexter Township is Again Offering Passes to Hudson Mills

Dexter Township is offering annual passes to Hudson Mills Metropark to be paid for by township funds.

In following up what was deemed a successful initiative last year, the township board recently approved to again provide this program. The township announced another year of this program in its October “in the loop” monthly email:

“Dexter Township is a rural community and does not maintain or operate any of our own parks, walking paths, or recreational areas. However, we are lucky to have a 1,500 acre MetroPark, Hudson Mills, in our township. Rather than take on the long-term financial commitment of obtaining land, developing a park, and maintaining recreational space the Township Board opted to offer each home in our township (1) one Annual Pass (2025) to Hudson Mills Metropark paid for by Township funds. This is a space to unwind, enjoy the hiking or biking trails, play golf and disc golf, listen to the flow of the river or canoe down the river, and just reconnect and energize with nature. Please review the information below and request your pass before the deadline of December 15, 2024.”

It was in November 2023, that the township put in place the pilot program to provide MetroParks passes to township residents. Township officials said this was in service of the strategic planning goal “Community Enrichment: #2 Facilitate quality parks, recreational opportunities, and trails within the Township.”

The township’s logic is that providing a MetroParks pass to allow residents to use Hudson Mills at no added cost was deemed a lower cost, more feasible option than operating a Township Parks Department.

In 2023, 1,400 residents redeemed the parks pass, at a cost of approximately $40,000. Only Dexter Township residents are eligible for this program. Here is a map of Dexter Township.

Here are more details:

Limit one (1) pass per home (garages, sheds, and structures under separate house numbers are ineligible).

Please do not go to the town hall. Pass requests will only be honored via form submittal. If you do not have access to the internet, please call (734) 426-3767 x 151. For additional general questions, email info@dextertownship.org.

Passes will be mailed at the end of December. You will receive an email notification to watch your mailbox.

December 15 is the absolute deadline. No submissions will be accepted after December 15.

Use this QR code or accessthe form on Dexter Township’s website, (dextertownship.org) (https://forms.office.com/g/ZErb9NY5xd)