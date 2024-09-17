Dexter Township Police Report, August 2024

In August 2024, Deputies responded to 120 calls for police service in Dexter Township, down from 195 the previous year, a 38% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Aug) are 1,289, down from 1,368 for the same period last year, a 6% decrease.

Officers conducted 29 traffic stops, down from 68 last year. Eleven citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One assault

One vehicle theft

Five crashes

Three medical assists

Six citizen assists

Three welfare checks

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Dexter Township:

On August 14th, Deputies assisted the Fire Department in the 13000-block of Bramble Brae Drive with a house fire. Deputies arrived to find the entire second story engulfed in flames. Deputies found several neighbors outside who advised Deputies that they did not believe anyone was home. Deputies attempted to contact anyone inside, but the structure began collapsing. Deputies eventually reached the homeowner, who responded to the scene. The homeowner informed Deputies that they were last at the residence on August 11th.