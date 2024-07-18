Dexter Township Police Report, June 2024

Calls for police service up 16% over last year

In June 2024, Officers responded to 220 calls for police service in Dexter Township, up from 190 the previous year, a 16% increase. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Jun) are 969, down from 1,002 for the same period last year, a 3% decrease.

Officers conducted 133 traffic stops, up from last year. Forty-six citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Three assaults

One larceny

Three crashes

Two medical assists

Ten citizen assists

Two welfare checks

One mental health

One disorderly

One OUI

One extortion

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Dexter Township:

On June 13th, Deputies responded to the area of Island Lake Road and Wylie Road for a traffic complaint. The complainant stated that an older Chevrolet pick-up truck was driving recklessly in the area and striking mailboxes. Deputies located the pick-up in the 4000 block of Wylie Road and contacted the driver. Deputies detected the odor of intoxicants coming from the driver and performed sobriety evaluations. Based on their assessments, the driver was arrested and consented to a blood draw. Deputies obtained the results of the blood test, which showed the driver was over 2x the legal limit for alcohol at the time of his arrest. Charges are pending with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.