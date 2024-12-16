Dexter Township Sets First Meeting for the Short-term Rental Committee

Dexter Township has formed a committee in its effort to get a better handle on short-term rentals.

Township Supervisor Lonnie Scott announced on Dec. 16, the appointment of members to the newly formed Short-Term Rental Committee.

The announcement said “This committee will address the critical and evolving issue of short-term rentals in Dexter Township, working to balance the interests of property owners, renters, and the broader community.”

Scott said the appointed members represent a diverse cross-section of the township and bring valuable perspectives to this important work. According to the announcement, each member is a resident of Dexter Township, “ensuring that the committee remains grounded in the needs and priorities of the community.”

They are:

Alicia Abbott, Board of Trustee Representative

Chandra Hurd, Planning Commission Representative

Betsy Michaud, Short-Term Rental Owner (not owned in Dexter Township)

Brenda Donaldson, Dexter Township Resident

Linda Selbert, Dexter Township Resident

“The issue of short-term rentals is one that will shape our community for years to come. As Dexter Township continues to grow and evolve, it’s critical that we thoughtfully address the opportunities and challenges these rentals may bring,” Scott said in the announcement. “I’m incredibly thankful for the community members who have stepped forward to take on this work and serve on this committee. Their dedication and expertise will help ensure that we make informed, balanced decisions that reflect the values of Dexter Township.”

The committee’s first meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, in the Dexter Township Hall, 6880 Dexter-Pinckney Road. At this initial gathering, the committee will elect officers and set a schedule for future meetings. All meetings will be open to the public and will comply with the Open Meetings Act.

The township said the committee invites all residents to attend meetings and provide input as part of this important community conversation.