Dexter Twp Police Report, December 2024

In December 2024, Deputies responded to 85 calls for police service in Dexter Township, down from 138 the previous year, a 38% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Dec) are 1,704, down from 1,913 the previous year, an 11% decrease.

Officers conducted seven traffic stops, down from 96 last yeat. One citation was issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One OWI

One assault

One vehicle theft

11 crashes

One medical assist

Six citizen assists

Three welfare checks

One school bus violation

Five animal complaints

One swindle

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Dexter Twp:

On December 6th, Deputies responded to the 11000 block of Colby Road for a 911 Hang-up. Upon arrival, Deputies located a pick-up truck crashed in a drainage ditch along the side of the road. Deputies checked the interior and found the vehicle to be unoccupied. Deputies checked the area but were unable to locate a driver. Deputies made contact at the owner’s residence and were advised the owner’s spouse had been driving the vehicle and their phone GPS was showing near the location of the crash. Nearly two hours later, the driver was located walking in the roadway about 1.5 miles from the crash site. Upon contact, Deputies detected the odor of intoxicants and conducted field sobriety evaluations. The driver was subsequently arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated, and a blood draw was completed. The results of the blood draw showed the driver was over the legal limit and charges are pending with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

On December 13th, Deputies investigated a fraud in the 3100 block of Jeanette Drive. The victim stated they received a call from a subject claiming to be a Sheriff’s Deputy in South Carolina. The suspect informed the victim that they had ‘failure to appear’ warrants and instructed them to send funds to a Bitcoin wallet. The victim sent nearly $18,000 to the Bitcoin wallet before determining that it was a scam. Deputies searched the phone numbers used during the interactions, determining the numbers were likely ‘spoofed.’

Note: “Spoofing” involves faking one’s identity, and can be used for various attacks such as identity theft. Phishing is one such use of spoofing that attempts to steal somebody’s personal information or credentials by having them volunteer that information from a nefarious source that looks legit.

DEXTER TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

December 2024