Dexter Unveils Comprehensive Four-Year Road Improvement Plan

Photo: Broad Street in Dexter. Photo by Doug Marrin.

The City of Dexter is set to embark on a road improvement strategy that will touch nearly every corner of the community over the next four years, according to city officials. City Manager Justin Breyer recently outlined an extensive plan that aims to strategically maintain and upgrade the city’s road network while maximizing federal funding opportunities.

2024: A Strong Start

The city has already made significant progress in 2024, completing road projects on Baker Road, Huron Farms, and Forest Street and applying slurry seal and micro-surface treatments to Westridge and the industrial park. “We were able to do a treatment on approximately 25% of our road network in 2024,” Breyer noted.

2025: Concrete Improvements

Next year will focus on roadwork in the Dexter Crossing neighborhood with work planned for Huron Farms and Alpine Street right-of-way. The cost of these projects is $1,579,000, with no outside funding expected.

2026: Main Street Revitalization

The 2026 projects will center primarily downtown, particularly on Main Street, strategically timed to coincide with the upcoming Washtenaw County Road Commission roundabout construction at Main and Dexter-Chelsea. Breyer explained the city’s approach is to “try to do everything at once so we don’t come back [many] times… try and impact those businesses as little as possible.” These projects are projected at $1,857,800, with $388,000 coming from outside funding.

2027: Broad Street Transformation

Part of Broad Street is planned for resurfacing. Another section is designated for reconstruction. Other projects involve Dexter-Ann Arbor Road and Hudson Street. The cost for these improvements is $2,798,000, with an anticipated $585,000 coming from outside funds.

2028: Continuing Maintenance

The plan includes returning to micro-surface treatments on roads previously addressed with mill and overlay techniques, with other city streets designated for resurfacing. The cost for these projects is $1,123,550, with no anticipated outside funding yet.

Funding Strategy

The city has secured improved federal funding as a small urban community. “Every other year, we’re going to be eligible for about $385,000 in federal funding, whereas we were getting about 300,000 every three years,” Breyer explained.

Guiding Principle

Perhaps most tellingly, Breyer summarized the city’s road maintenance philosophy, saying, “The goal is to keep the good roads good.” This approach strategically addresses road treatments to maximize longevity and cost-effectiveness, focusing on preventative maintenance before roads deteriorate.