Dexter Varsity Dance Team Excels at UDA Regional Competition

STN Staff

The Dexter Varsity Dance Team showcased their talent this weekend at the regional Universal Dance Association (UDA) competition in Rosemont, Illinois. Competing against teams from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, and Nebraska, the event was highlighted by UDA as one of the most competitive regionals in the country and a potential preview of performances at Nationals later this month.

Photo by Morgan Dubey

Dexter delivered strong performances in multiple categories, earning 2nd place in Small Varsity Jazz DII, 3rd place in Small Varsity Pom DII, and 5th place in Medium Varsity Game Day.

The team will return to the floor next weekend at the UDA Southern Challenge in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

Photo by Morgan Dubey

