The Dexter volleyball team continued its torrid start to the season by sweeping a home quad last week.

The four wins lifted Dexter to 12-0-1 on the season, which includes a tournament title at Hartland.

The Dreadnaughts swept each match 2-0, defeating Vicksburg, Adrian, Okemos, and Richmond.

Dexter returns to action Tuesday at a Tecumseh quad and Saturday at the Michigan Elite Program Cup.

Photos by Mike Williamson