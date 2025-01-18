Dexter Welcomes Two New School Board Trustees

Dexter Community Schools started the New Year by swearing in the two new Board of Education members. Voted onto the board in the November 5 election, the school board and district officially welcomed on Michael Cipolla and Amy Reiser at the January 8 meeting.

During that school board meeting, DCS Superintendent Chris Timmis administered the ceremonial Oath of Office to both.

The board is now made up of Elise Bruderly, Melanie Szawara, Jennifer Kangas, Daniel Alabré, Brian Arnold along with Reiser and Cipolla. The officers are Bruderly as President, Szawara as Vice President, Kangas as Treasurer and Alabré as Secretary.

Cipolla and Reiser’s term runs through 2030 while Alabré and Szawara’s term is through 2028 and Bruderly, Kangas and Arnold are up for re-election in 2026.

Photo 1: Amy Reiser being sworn in on Jan. 8. Photo courtesy of Dexter Community Schools

Photo 2: Michael Cipolla being sworn in. photo courtesy of DCS