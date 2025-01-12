Dexter Wrestlers Eleventh at Western Inv.

The Dexter wrestling team came home with an 11th-place finish out of 20 schools at the 61st Parma Western Jim Dewland Chaos Classic Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts finished with 74.5 points in the meet won by Howell with 171.5.

Jasper Dye finished runner-up at 157 pounds to lead the Dreads. He won his first two matches of the day to reach the finals before falling to the undefeated and state-ranked wrestler from DeWitt in the finals.

Picking up two wins on the day for the Dreadnaughts were Roman Fair at 120, David Oliverio at 126, and Anthony Delarca at 175.

Single wins went to Cal Schutte at 106, Casey Clark 138, Tucker Godfrey 144, Damien Ditmore 150, Bradley Schmidt 165, and Collin Roller 190.

The Dreadnaughts dropped a pair of SEC matches Thursday night, falling to Saline 52-27 and Tecumseh 42-33.

Picking up two wins each were Schutte, Clark, and Dye.

Ryan Casavant, DeLarca, Roller, and Grant Davis won single matches for the Dreads.

