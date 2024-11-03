Dexter XC teams Compete at D1 State Finals

Photo from Dexter Cross Country Instagram

The Dexter cross country teams took part in the D1 cross country state finals at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn on Saturday and came home with some strong finishes.

The boys finished well above their projection with a 16th place finish. The Dreads were projected to finish outside the top 20.

Julian Linebaugh wrapped up his Dexter career by earning all-state honors with a 23rd place finish with a time of 15:41.5 to pace the Dreadnaughts.

Caleb Snyder also ran his last races as a Dread and finished 88th with a time of 16:17.2.

Coen Hill finished 92nd with a PR of 16:18.3, while Scott Smith ran a season best time of 16:53 to place 173rd.

Cole Doty rounded out the top five with a 197th place finish in 17:05.7, while Nick Martens ran a PR of 17:15.9 to place 213th, and freshman Nicholas Reiser was 218th with a PR time of 17:19.4.

The girls finished 22nd out of 29 schools in D1.

Alena Blumberg ran a season best time of 19:01 to finish 67th in her final race as a Dreadnaught. She finished her career as a four-time state qualifier for Dexter.

Kodie Snyder finished 146th with a time of 19:50.6 and Annabel O’Haver was 152nd with a time of 19:52.2.

Amelia Cribbins set a new PR with a time of 19:58.1 to place 162nd and freshman Layla Blumberg ran a PR of 19:59.7 to finish 166th.

Addison Bruckman improved her MIS time by over ten seconds to finish in 20:10.3 and place 183rd and Kennedy Matson set a new PR of 20:29.6 to place 203rd.