Dexter XC Teams Compete at Milford Invite 

The Dexter cross country teams competed at the Milford Invitational last week and came home with strong finishes.

The boys finished seventh out of 19 teams and the girls eighth out of 17 teams at the event.

The Dexter boys finished with 186 points in the race won by Clarkston.

Caleb Snyder led the Dreadnaughts with a 15th-place finish in 17:50.7.

Landon Whitehead was 29th in 18:36.5 and Coen Hill 38th in 18:47.9. Matthew Casavant placed 52nd in 19:12.8, Nicholas Reiser 62nd in 19:20.4, Nick Martens 63rd in 19:22.8, and Cole Doty 74th in 19:33.7.

The girls finished with 106 points in the race won by Rochester with 103.

Addison Bruckman paced the Dreads with a 24th-place finish in 22:08.1.

Annabel O’Haver was 30th in 22:15, Amelia Cribbins 43rd in 22:53.8, and Hannah Sisson 45th in 23:00.

Layla Blumberg finished 54th in 23:33.3, Olivia Shaieb 61st in 23:46.9, and Jillian Lower 62nd in 23:53.7.