November 16, 2024 Donate
Log in

Dexter

Dexter’s Angel Whispers Healing Center Unveils New Location

Submit An Event

Advertisements

Dexter’s Angel Whispers Healing Center Unveils New Location

by

Angel Whispers Healing Center, a non-profit organization focused on spiritual healing, has opened for business at their new location in Dexter.

Angel Whispers hosts a variety of events, including meditation classes, spiritual discussions and sound baths. Their next upcoming event is The Sound of Throat Chakra, which will be “dedicated to healing and balancing the Throat Chakra,” according to Angel Whispers’ Facebook.

The new location also hosts a boutique of local artisans’ works for sale.

More information can be found at angelwhispers.org.

Angel Whispers is located at 3045 Baker Rd, Dexter, MI.

Advertisements

About Us

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130

+1 (734) 268-6269

Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media