Dexter’s Angel Whispers Healing Center Unveils New Location

Angel Whispers Healing Center, a non-profit organization focused on spiritual healing, has opened for business at their new location in Dexter.

Angel Whispers hosts a variety of events, including meditation classes, spiritual discussions and sound baths. Their next upcoming event is The Sound of Throat Chakra, which will be “dedicated to healing and balancing the Throat Chakra,” according to Angel Whispers’ Facebook.

The new location also hosts a boutique of local artisans’ works for sale.

More information can be found at angelwhispers.org.

Angel Whispers is located at 3045 Baker Rd, Dexter, MI.