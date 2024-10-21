Dexter’s Community Pool has Re-Opened

Dexter Community Schools has their pool back. After months of construction and closure, the updated community pool at Wylie Elementary School was recently re-opened, much to the excitement of those who use it.

The Dexter Women’s varsity swim team held their first home meet of the season on Oct. 17 at the community pool.

To mark the moment, the Dexter Community Aquatic Club (DCAC) gave the women’s swim team the homecoming they deserved and came to their first meet with a banner and stayed in the stands to cheer them on.



There were construction delays at Wylie with the pool renovations, which meant the women’s team only got to have two home meets there this season, so the 17th was their first meet. They’re expected to host their final meet and senior night there the week after.

And like the others, DCAC also had to use other pools. They have been using pools in Brighton and Pinckney during the construction work. DCAC is also excited to be back home for their practices and home meets.

The work completed at the pool involved updating a number of components, which included replacing five drain grates, 11 lights, the grate and valve extensions at the filter, the exterior door with a wider door, and rebuilding the filter tank and adding a surge tank, and replacing the filter and reconfiguring the piping.



Photo: The Dexter Community Aquatic Club welcomes the varsity women’s swim team back to the pool at Wylie. Photo courtesy of Tricia Inniger



