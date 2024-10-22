Dexter’s Former DPW Superintendent Commends Current DPW Staff

Dan Schlaff highlights noticeable improvements in public works projects thanks to a fully staffed department

At the Dexter City Council meeting on October 14, 2024, council member Dan Schlaff, former Director of the Department of Public Works (DPW), took a moment to commend the work of the department under the leadership of DPW Superintendent Tim Stewart.

Schlaff specifically pointed out how much more work he has noticed getting done, attributing the increased productivity to the department being fully staffed. “With the extra DPW guys, I’ve noticed that we’re getting a lot more work done,” he said. Schlaff shared an example of sidewalk replacements that took place near his home, a task that hadn’t been feasible for many years due to staffing constraints. “It’s been a long time since we’ve had enough DPW guys to actually do that, and I think it’s a huge benefit,” he added.

City Manager Justin Breyer supported Schlaff’s observations, noting the efficiency with which the DPW team has been handling its workload. Breyer praised their ability to quickly respond to work orders, further emphasizing the department’s teamwork and productivity.

In addition to Superintendent Stewart, Dexter DPW has a staff of six, up from four. Lead Operator Todd Viebahn has been with the City for over 24 years. Lead Operator Robert Hehr has been on board for over a year. The staff rounding out the crew are Jacob Donner, Dustin Drake, Jarred Heinz, and Ethan Linn.

“I would also be remiss if I did not give a big thank you to the City’s long-time DPW Foreman, Kurt Augustine, who retired earlier this year with over 30 years of service to the City, said Breyer in a follow-up email.

According to the DPW report covering the weeks leading up to the meeting, the department has been busy with a wide variety of projects around the city, a few of which include:

Sidewalk replacements in various locations, reflecting a renewed focus on infrastructure improvements.

in various locations, reflecting a renewed focus on infrastructure improvements. Irrigation work along Baker Road, ensuring proper water management in the area.

along Baker Road, ensuring proper water management in the area. Tree trimming and removal , including cutting down a tree at City Hall and trimming trees along community paths.

, including cutting down a tree at City Hall and trimming trees along community paths. Mulching playgrounds at Lions Park and Community Park, enhancing safety and appearance for local families.

at Lions Park and Community Park, enhancing safety and appearance for local families. Street repairs , such as cold-patching areas in front of City Hall and along Broad Street, improving road conditions.

, such as cold-patching areas in front of City Hall and along Broad Street, improving road conditions. Supporting community events , including sweeping and preparing the downtown area for a parade and coordinating the removal of flags and garbage receptacles.

, including sweeping and preparing the downtown area for a parade and coordinating the removal of flags and garbage receptacles. Maintenance tasks , such as fixing garage doors at the DPW, replacing paper towel dispensers at City Hall, and completing vehicle maintenance, including oil changes and tire replacements on equipment like the Bobcat skid steer.

, such as fixing garage doors at the DPW, replacing paper towel dispensers at City Hall, and completing vehicle maintenance, including oil changes and tire replacements on equipment like the Bobcat skid steer. Playground and park work , including placing mulch at Lions Park, addressing erosion issues at Mill Creek Park, and managing wood chips at the community garden.

, including placing mulch at Lions Park, addressing erosion issues at Mill Creek Park, and managing wood chips at the community garden. Signage updates, including ordering and installing lighted signs for crossing guards and updating street signs for better public safety.

“The crew deserves more praise than can be given for the work that they do to keep the City of Dexter running and looking beautiful,” said Breyer.