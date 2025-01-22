Dexter’s Kylie Cabana Earns Scholar All American Accolades

Overcoming an injury and delaying the next step in her college career, Kylie Cabana took to the field again this past fall to help lead the Ohio Northern University soccer team while also earning academic honors.

Over the past year, Cabana, a 2020 graduate of Dexter High School, suffered an ACL injury which led to surgery in May of 2024. While setting her back a bit, it did not stop her.

It was through steadfast perseverance that she was cleared to play in just five months and was able to join her team at the end of her senior season. Cabana returned to her role as a center defender and led her team to compete in the league tournament.

Last fall, Cabana said she put her dental school aspirations on hold and opted for a fifth season. She led her team to a league championship and a tournament championship, earning a bid to the NCAA tournament. She and her team traveled to Virginia and won the first round against Sewanee, TN, but fell short in the second round to Washington and Lee, VA.

To cap off the successful comeback, Cabana was recently honored as a Scholar All American at the United Soccer Coaches Convention in Chicago.

Previous honors for her included: Third Team All American Second Team Scholar All American, 2x First Team All Region and 2x Ohio Athletic Conference Defender of the Year.

Cabana graduated from Ohio Northern University in December with a degree in biology and a 4.0 GPA. She will be attending dental school at the University of Michigan in June.