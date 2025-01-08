Dick Lundy Looks Back After 45+ Years on Dexter School Board

After more than 45 years of service, Dick Lundy reflects on the growth, challenges, and triumphs of Dexter Community Schools.

Editor’s note: Dick Lundy’s retirement marks the end of an extraordinary 45.5-year tenure on the Dexter Community Schools Board of Education. His dedication to students, staff, and the greater Dexter community has shaped the district into what it is today. Through decades of leadership, Dick has witnessed and contributed to pivotal changes that have solidified Dexter Schools as a cornerstone of the community. With his last school board meeting on December 16, 2024, Dick reflects on how far Dexter school district has come and key players in its success.

Photo: Dick Lundy’s children and grandchildren attended and graduated from Dexter schools. His great-grandchildren now attend. Pictured here is Dick holding his granddaughter Elena at the groundbreaking for Mill Creek Middle School and Cornerstone. Photo courtesy of DCS

By Dick Lundy

As I finish my 45 & ½ years of service as a Trustee on the Dexter Community School Board, I would like to share some thoughts and observations with the residents of my community.

Over the past forty plus years the Dexter Community Schools has changed from a relatively small, typical, rural district of around 2000 students, to a thriving, premier district with more than 3500 students. This has happened through the talents, dedication, and commitment of so many people serving and supporting our schools and students.

From Small Beginnings to a Premier District

In 1979 our teachers were coming off a strike, including picketing in 1977; our Fund Balance (school savings account) was essentially zero; our buildings were not well taken care of; and community support was mixed, with millages passing and failing about equally.

Aerial view of Dexter Community Schools campus. Photo courtesy of DCS

John Hansen: A Visionary Leader and Foundation Builder

The turnaround began in the mid-eighties. John Hansen was hired as Superintendent in 1984 from his position as High School Principal, and he served until 1998. He established a new and significantly better relationship with teachers and other staff.

Under his leadership, in conjunction with our Teachers Association, and partnering with twelve other school districts, “Win Win” negotiations were implemented in Dexter and provided the seed for the exceptionally positive relationships which our school district is proud to continue and build on today. (Win-Win Negotiating was facilitated by work from the Harvard Negotiation Project and presented through multiple training sessions with teachers, administrators, and Board Members from 13 School Districts.)

Dr. Hansen also led the passage of the “Penta Plan” Bond Issue which addressed the many needs of our buildings and grounds, and which was the impetus for significantly improved pride in our school facilities. Bond issues for Cornerstone, Mill Creek, Dexter High School and its property, plus the Community Pool were led by John. John retired “undefeated” after 14 years as Superintendent and provided the base which we have continued to build on ever since.

Bill Spargur: Strengthening Curriculum and Culture

Bill Spargur was hired to succeed John Hansen and served for the next 6 years. He continually built on and brought additional improvements to our curriculum, facilities, and staff relations, until he retired. He guided the district through difficult cuts in state funding and addressed needed improvements in staff culture, especially at the high school.

Bill also addressed professional development for staff and led the construction of Dexter High School. Bill implemented “Nice Job Notes,” which provided positive feedback and appreciation to staff members, and are still being used today with over 42,000 notes having been written. Bill also championed the plan for an “Alternative Learning” School for High School students which was finally implemented in recent years. He also significantly improved our reputation in the Dexter community and Washtenaw County.

In 1992, the Dexter Community Pool at Wylie Elementary was opened. Photo courtesy of DCS

Evelyn Shirk: Academic Leadership and Stability

Evelyn Shirk was hired to succeed Bill Spargur. She had been serving as Principal at Mill Creek and led it to the recognition it received as a “School to Watch,” and the Banner still flies on that building today. She was highly regarded by the Dexter Schools staff and was hired with their strong recommendation. She provided wonderful academic leadership and stability during her four plus years as Superintendent.

Chris Timmis: Innovation, Excellence, and a Vision for the Future

The current Superintendent is Chris Timmis, who is now in his twelfth year at the “Helm.” He has brought strong leadership, innovation, and creative ideas; continued and enhanced academic excellence; and even led the turnaround in the success of our football program. He stabilized our International Baccalaureate program and has championed many partnerships for “out of school” student learning opportunities.

Dr. Timmis is highly respected in the state and a Founder and President of “The Future of Learning,” a group of superintendents from high achieving districts who provide monthly training opportunities to districts across the state. Dexter has a team of teachers and administrators who are present at every meeting, bringing resources and learning back for Dexter students. He has led many of our staff on trips to learn from “Best Practices” in districts throughout our state and the entire country.

Chris has excelled at finding additional revenue sources for our district. He has created a structure and culture throughout our district, which focuses on continuous improvement and excellence in serving our students and our community. He has updated our central office and leads an exceptionally strong administrative team both at the Central Office and Building levels.

He has expanded our use of Jenkins Learning Center for Preschool/Child Care services which has become a great tool for staff recruitment and retention. He has led school district efforts to acquire the Wellness Center and build the Senior Center as a Multigenerational Community Center. He has led innovation throughout our district by building spaces, “place based” education work, and personalized education opportunities for all of our students.

1995 groundbreaking for Mill Creek Middle School and Cornerstone Elementary (renamed “Anchor Elementary” in 2019). Photo courtesy of DCS

Sharon Raschke: Financial Stewardship and Lasting Impact

Sharon Raschke, who retired recently after 25 years in Dexter, served initially in our Finance Department and then for many years as our CFO. She did an outstanding job leading and refining many procedures and practices which have led to outstanding comments from our auditors every year, and excellent budgeting and financial reporting processes which have generated these commendations.

Sharon has been a leader and officer in a state wide organization which addresses school financial activities (MSBO). Sharon has added many significant ideas for innovations and improvements in the district, outside of her assigned responsibilities. She has implemented many cost saving ideas in the daily operations of the district, including using state wide purchasing agreements and participation in collectives for purchasing energy.

Beyond the school operations, she has saved our district taxpayers over $68 million with her astute bond financing arrangements. In retirement, Sharon is still serving our community as project manager for the Multigenerational Community Center, including the Wellness Center, construction of the Senior Center building on Baker Road, and working on a myriad of legal issues.

Impact of Dexter Schools on the Community at Large

In spite of many significant and never-ending challenges, our school district has grown over the years in numbers and in services, and is probably the single-most factor in defining the greater Dexter Community. While the City of Dexter is a focal point for our community, the School District defines our larger community. It is the primary leader/supplier of educational and community service opportunities, and if you talk to Real Estate people, it is obvious the reputation of our schools is the major draw for families moving to our area.

In spite of numerous on-going challenges, our school district continues to be a significant leader in the state because of the great leadership and educational successes in our district. We attract many school leaders from other school districts who come to study and learn from our programs and activities, including many innovative pilot programs. (Dexter leaders and staff also travel to other districts in Michigan and the United States to learn about “Best Practices” and successful programming from others).

Approximately 13,000 students have graduated from Dexter High School during Dick Lundy’s BOE tenure. Pictured here is the Class of 2022. Photo courtesy of DCS

The Backbone of Dexter Schools: Staff and Community

In addition to our district leadership, the quality and culture of our “Teaching-Learning” environment is primarily driven by our professional staff and their leadership. They demonstrate wonderful caring and commitment to our students and our community. Their leadership over the past decades is a major reason for our successes. For decades people like Joe Romeo, Peter Smith, and Cheryl Kessler, and now Jessica Baese and John Heuser, have been committed to working with their members and district leadership in a collaborative way to best serve the interests of our students, their colleagues, and our community. They have also been leaders and mentors to their other colleagues in Washtenaw County.

Dexter residents are a major reason that our schools are able to “Champion Learning” and to achieve the excellence and successes that we enjoy. They have continually elected Board Members whose priority is serving students and our community in the best, most positive ways.

A Thriving Legacy and Strong Future

While student learning and lifetime student success is the top priority, there is a strong commitment to providing resources to people of all ages and with a broad range of interests, including athletic facilities and activities, extracurricular opportunities including academic and fine arts opportunities, pre-school care and activities, and providing major support, including facilities, for our “older Citizens.” This is ingrained in our DNA and is a major resource for our community, and part of our stewardship of the excellent resources that our community has provided.

The district has had and continues to have a wonderful, unique, positive, productive, collaborative working relationship with Professional staff (which I suspect is the envy of most other districts in the state and probably has the greatest impact for our success and reputation), in addition to our excellent Administrative Leadership.

District finances are strong with a Fund Balance in the top 5-10% of the districts in the state. Our buildings and grounds are new and/or updated, well cared for, safe, and well utilized by students and our community. Parents and the community provide strong support for students in their activities and learning, and in supporting the financial resources for our district facilities and other resources, especially by regularly passing Bond issues. All of these things have created the premier school district that we now enjoy.

A Family’s Lifelong Connection to Dexter

I have been thrilled for the opportunity to have lived in and raised my family in Dexter for the past 55 years — and plan to continue here for the rest of my life. There is no place that I would rather be. My wife, while alive, and I were blessed to see our kids, grandkids, and now our great grandkids grow up here.

My daughter, Beth, and my son, Pete, went to Dexter schools starting in kindergarten and graduated here, then from the University of Michigan, and continue to live here. My grandchildren — Elena, Brannon, and Dane started in kindergarten and graduated from here, are in or have graduated from college, and continue to live here. Elena’s children now attend Dexter schools — currently in Second and Fourth Grade.

Final Reflections and Gratitude

The opportunities — educationally, culturally, and socially have been a wonderful blessing for me and my family. I feel privileged and eternally thankful to have served and to be a part of our Dexter community. I hope those read this, will also appreciate the efforts and results that our community is able to enjoy because of the efforts and talents of those mentioned, and many, many others who have contributed to making this such a great place to call home.