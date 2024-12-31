Dingell Releases Statement on Jimmy Carter’s Passing

Photo: Former President Jimmy Carter at the LBJ Presidential Library Civil Rights Summit in 2014 (age 90}. Photo by Lauren Gerson.

Rep. Debbie Dingell released this statement on the death of former President Jimmy Carter:

“President Carter’s legacy is one of tireless work, selflessness, and service to his nation and neighbors. When Jimmy Carter won the presidency, he sought to unite Americans and heal a fractured country. The effects of his advocacy on issues including environmentalism, conservation, and human rights, can still be felt today.

“However, his most remarkable and impactful work came following his time in office, as he helped to significantly expand Habitat for Humanity, shared his wealth of experience with students as a Distinguished Professor at Emory University, and established the Carter Center to continue his work promoting democracy and human rights around the world.

“He and John had a candid and honest relationship in the later years, and both cared deeply about our country, and he never stopped working to uphold and protect our democracy. President Carter cared about humanity and believed so deeply in the importance of public service and giving back, and I hope we all continue to learn from the example he set.”