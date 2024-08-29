Discover the World of Antique Canning Jars in a DAHS Expert Presentation

Join Brian Braun of Braun & Helmer Auction Service for an in-depth look at the history, allure, and value of vintage canning jars.

Antique canning jars are more than just charming kitchen decorations—they’ve become a popular collector’s item, prized for their historical value, unique designs, and vibrant colors. Collectors and enthusiasts are drawn to these vintage jars, which often tell the story of home canning’s evolution over the past two centuries.

On September 8, 2024, the Dexter Area Historical Society will host a presentation by Brian Braun of Braun & Helmer Auction Service, where attendees can learn more about these fascinating collectibles. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a curious newcomer, antique canning jars offer a unique glimpse into history and a rewarding collecting experience​.

Brian is a collector of jars. Growing up on a farm, Braun was introduced to the world of canning by his mother and grandmother, who preserved food using these jars. His childhood experiences instilled a love for these historical glass containers.

Braun started his collection by simply saving the old jars he came across, appreciating their craftsmanship and history. Over the years, he has developed an expert eye for identifying valuable jars, often using key resources like the “Red Book of Fruit Jars,” widely regarded as the go-to guide for collectors. He emphasizes that this is a serious hobby, with some jars fetching between $10,000 to $30,000 each, highlighting the financial value of these seemingly simple glass items.

Antique canning jars are not just nostalgic reminders of the past but can also be surprisingly lucrative. Collectors attend jar and bottle shows nationwide, searching for unique pieces to add to their collections. Braun plans to share his expertise at the Dexter Area Historical Society’s upcoming presentation on September 8, bringing along some of his most prized jars. He will discuss how to identify valuable jars, what makes a jar worth collecting, and resources to aid new collectors.

When: September 8, 2024, 2-4 pm

Where: Dexter Area Museum, 3443 Inverness St, Dexter

Cost: Free

Food: Light snacks

Atmosphere: Fun