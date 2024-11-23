Divers Lead Saline into Day 2 of D1 State Finals

Cover- STN File Photo

It was a rough day for the Saline girls’ swim and dive team at the D1 state finals in Holland Friday.

The Hornets moved on to Saturday’s finals in just two events.

The Hornets divers led the way with a pair of top qualifying finishes to move on to Saturday’s finals.

Lindi Jenkins and Ava Crossley placed 2nd and 3rd at Friday’s prelims and semifinals to earn shots at the diving state title Saturday. Jenkins is 15 points out of first and looks to improve on her sixth-place finish from last season, while Crossley looks to improve from a 12th place finish in 2023 and is 18 points behind the top diver from Oxford

Ana Sirbu qualified seventh in the 200 IM to move to Saturday’s championship heat. Sirbu had a disappointing DQ in the 100 fly event that she likely would have qualified for Saturday’s finals.

The 200 medley relay team of Sirbu, Kayla Wozniak, Macy Ahrens, and Alex Lillie finished 28th and the 400 free relay team of Lillie, Sirbu, Wozniak, and Ahrens finished 19th.