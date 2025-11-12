DraganPopArt Brings a ‘Beautiful Mess’ of Nostalgia to Chelsea’s Geek Brush Studio

Photo: Geek Brush Studio – Brenda Fineman. Courtesy of Geek Brush Studio.

This November, Geek Brush Studio welcomes a bold burst of color and memory with the exhibition DraganPopArt, featuring the vibrant and nostalgic works of Southeast Michigan artist Chris Dragan. The show will run throughout November at the studio’s downtown Chelsea gallery space, with a special Meet the Artist Reception on Saturday, November 22 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM. The event is open to the public and will include hors d’oeuvres, beverages, and an opportunity to talk with the artist himself.

Dragan, who works under the name DraganPopArt, is known for creating artwork that is, as he describes it, part diary, part time machine, and part beautiful mess. His pieces fuse pop art, abstract expressionism, and Neo-Dada influences, layering iconic imagery, humor, and the absurd to explore the energy and emotion of everyday life. Using acrylic, oil, ink, watercolor, chalk, and even vintage magazines and comics, Dragan builds textured worlds that invite the viewer to step close, look again, and find something new each time.

Chris Dragan. Courtesy of Geek Brush Studio.

A lifelong Southeastern Michigan resident, Dragan has exhibited his work at venues including The Gallery at Cherry Hill, The Village Arts Factory, The Congregation Detroit, and the Plymouth Art Fair. His subjects often evoke the shared cultural touchstones of the 1970s through 1990s, from Lego spacemen to comic book heroes, bridging the gap between fine art and fandom. His work resonates with collectors who grew up surrounded by pop culture, yet it remains accessible to anyone who appreciates bold color and emotional storytelling.

Hosting the exhibition is Geek Brush Studio, a downtown Chelsea art studio and gallery founded by Certified Ross Instructor® Brenda Fineman. The studio is best known for its authentic Bob Ross-style painting classes and its mission to make art accessible for all experience levels and ages. Since opening its expanded Middle Street location earlier this year, Geek Brush has become a creative hub for the community, offering adult painting workshops, teen and kids’ programs, curated art supplies and gifts, and rotating exhibits of local artists.

DraganPopArt – Bionic. Courtesy of Geek Brush Studio.

Fineman sees the DraganPopArt show as a perfect fit for the studio’s mission. “Chris’s work captures joy, nostalgia, and chaos all at once,” she says. “It connects with people on an emotional level, the same way we hope every class and exhibition here does. His art reminds us that creativity can be both playful and meaningful.”

The Meet the Artist Reception on November 22 is open to the public and recommended for adults. Registration is optional and helps the studio plan refreshments and staffing, but walk-ins are warmly welcome.

DraganPopArt – Invision. Courtesy of Geek Brush Studio.

Geek Brush Studio is located at 108 E. Middle Street, Chelsea, MI. Exhibition viewing hours are Wednesday through Friday, 10 AM to 5 PM, and Saturday, 10 AM to 6 PM. For more information, visit geekbrushstudio.com or follow @geekbrushstudio on social media.