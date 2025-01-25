Dreads Win Streak Reaches Eleven

Chalk up two more wins for the Dexter hockey team as the Dreadnaughts saw their win streak reach 11 games after two more wins.

The Dreadnaughts had to hold off a big rally to beat Milford 8-4 to start the week.

Dexter dominated the first period with four goals for a 4-1 lead.

Jaden Boomhour scored twice in the first, while Jeremy Schroeder and Jack Burke each lit the lamp to lead Dexter to the three-goal lead.

Jacob Wilson scored for the Dreads in the second, but Milford scored three times to cut the lead to 5-4 after two periods.

It would stay a one goal game until late in the third when Wilson scored his second goal of the game for a 6-4 lead.

Boomhour would get his hat trick with an empty net goal and Austin Hutchinson found the empty net in the final seconds to make the final 8-4.

Zach Clark picked up three assists, while Schroeder and Hutchison had two each.

Boomhour had an assist to go with his three goals, while Dawson Waddington, Cameron Enyedy, Burke, and Brody Gordon had one each.

Elliot Hamlin made ten saves in net for the Dreads.

Dexter then defeated Gibraltar Carlson 5-1 in the Chelsea Showcase Friday night.

First period goals by Cameron Lippert, Hutchison, and Wilson put the Dreadnaughts on top 3-0.

It remained 3-0 until late in the second when Hutchison ripped one off the crossbar and into the net for a 4-0 lead.

A couple of minutes later, Hutchison lofted a high pass that somehow made it through the rafters and sent Clark in for a breakaway goal to push the lead to 5-0.

Carlson answered less than a minute later to make it 5-1 after two.

Neither team would light the lamp in the third and the Dreads held on for their 11th straight win to improve to 16-2 overall on the season.

Photos by Mike Williamson