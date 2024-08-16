Drive-Thru Coffee Shop Proposed for Dexter

Image: Artist rendering by MAH Architectural Group from the City of Dexter packet

Dexter Community Development Director Michelle Aniol reported to the City Council at its August 8, 2024, meeting that the Dexter Planning Commission will review a proposed Ziggi’s Coffee drive-thru at the Dexter Crossing Shopping Plaza in a public hearing on September 3, 2024. The application seeks approval for a site plan and special land use permit to build the free-standing coffee establishment on Outlot #1 of the plaza, located at 7061 Dexter-Ann Arbor Road.

Ziggi’s Coffee, known for its drive-thru focused service model, plans to operate from an 865-square-foot building. In addition to the drive-thru, the site will feature a walk-up order window and outdoor patio seating to accommodate pedestrian and bicycle traffic. The site design includes nine parking spaces and a drive-thru lane capable of holding up to ten vehicles at a time. The business expects to serve around 300 customers daily and operate from 5:00 AM to 8:00 PM on weekdays and from 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM on weekends.

Drive-thru restaurants are classified as a special land use within the Dexter Crossing Planned Unit Development (PUD), which means the project requires special approval under the current zoning agreement. The public hearing will allow local residents and stakeholders to voice their opinions and concerns about the project before the Planning Commission makes any final decision.

The Dexter location is being spearheaded by local franchise owners Garnette and Miranda Roberts. The menu will include a variety of specialty coffee drinks, teas, energy drinks, smoothies, and light food options such as sandwiches and breakfast burritos.