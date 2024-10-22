Eagle Scout Candidate Leads Play Area Upgrade at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church

Luca Giardello of Chelsea BSA Troop 476 completes significant project on his journey to Eagle Scout rank

On Sunday, October 20, 2024, the congregation of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church gathered to celebrate the dedication of their newly upgraded play area. The project was completed by Luca Giardello, a member of Chelsea BSA Troop 476, as part of his Eagle Scout project, marking a significant milestone on his path to earning the Eagle Scout rank.

The church’s Bishop Committee is thrilled at the work done by Luca and his team of scouts and volunteers,” says Scott Moffett of St. Barnabas. “The play area is dedicated to ‘Our Chelsea Neighbors’ and open to the public.”

The play area, which had not seen updates in several years, was enhanced with features designed to provide safer and more engaging activities for younger children. The improvements included:

Replacement of all existing fences and the addition of a fence extension for safer access to the parking lot.

Installation of a new double swing suitable for younger children.

Upgrades to the climbing tower and toy construction crane.

Addition of a new teeter-totter and a stump walking path.

Fresh mulch throughout the play area.

The congregation is thrilled with the improvements, which offer a more enjoyable and safe space for the church’s youth.