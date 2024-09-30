Eagle Scout Project Will Take Place at the Park Land Behind Scio Township Hall

In working to earn the rank of Eagle Scout, Branden Broulette wants to help improve Scio’s Township Hall Park with the installation of a natural playground.

Broulette, who is a junior at Skyline High School, went before the Scio Township Board on Sept. 24 to give a presentation on what he is hoping to accomplish at the park that is located behind township hall on North Zeeb Road.

Eagle Scout is the highest ranking in the scouts program.

In giving some description on the project’s background, the township said Broulette has been collaborating with Scio Township’s Parks, Preserves, and Pathways since July 2023 on his final project. He has also had some professional guidance from Dan Perrault of Michigan Recreational Construction, Inc.

According to the township, “the project, a natural playground, aligns with the Improvement Schedule laid out in the Parks, Recreation, & Open Space Master Plan 2023-2027; as is written on page 13, under Action Program, the installation of a play structure in Township Hall Park is part of the long-term plan for this park.”

Broulette said the basic description of the project is that there will be a pathway into an open area where you will be met with three areas, which will include a general play area with logs to step and climb on, a sandpit for play and a rope climbing wall. He said the plan is to be ADA compliant.

The Sun Times News followed up with township supervisor Will Hathaway to ask about the project.

Hathaway said the “goal of having a playground at Township Hall Park has been part of Scio’s plans for years, but this particular vision for a natural playground came together more recently and Branden volunteered to lead the effort as his Eagle Scout project.”

The concept is to use wood and other natural materials to construct the play structures, Hathaway said.

“This differentiates these playgrounds from metal and plastic materials that are more commonly used to create play structures,” said Hathaway. “In this particular project Scio was able to salvage Black Walnut logs from the creation of the Joy Road trailhead at the Van Curler Nature Preserve and reuse that wood to make the playground at Township Hall Park.”

Township Hall Park is a 26.5 acre property. It’s often used by the Scio Flyer’s Radio Control Model Airplane club. There’s a half mile loop trail around the property.

In making an official decision on it, the township board is excited about the project. It voted to approve Michigan Recreational Construction, Inc.’s proposal of $12,700 to implement the design for the natural playground in Township Hall Park created by Broulette and Perrault.

Hathaway said, “The Township is pleased to have an opportunity to partner with a local Eagle Scout to accomplish the natural playground project. Other improvements at Township Hall Park are also moving forward. These include the creation of a public restroom and improvements to the perimeter walking path. Eventually there may be an athletic playing field so that the park can host a variety of active uses.”

Photo 1: A look at the trail at Township Hall Park. Photo courtesy of Scio Township

Photo 2: Branden Broulette, second from right, going before the township board on Sept. 24. Photo courtesy of Scio Township