Eastern Michigan University’s LGBT Resource Center Celebrates its 30th Anniversary with Queer History Exhibit

With October marking LGBTQ History Month, Eastern Michigan University is proud to showcase its long-lasting commitment to LGBTQ students. EMU’s LGBT Resource Center is celebrating its 30th anniversary with an exhibit dedicated to Eastern’s queer history starting Oct. 1-5.

“The exhibit presents highlights of the LGBT Resource Center since its founding,” said Emma Wuetrich, program coordinator for EMU’s LGBT Resource Center. “History is so important, and with this month highlighting queer history, I think having an increased understanding of how and who helped us get where we are today is powerful.”

The five-day exhibit will include a reception ceremony on Oct. 2, featuring LGBTQ alumni speaking about their on-campus experiences from the last 30 years. The exhibit and ceremony are free and open to the community.

Beyond the reception, the exhibit features:

Newspaper Clippings: The exhibit will feature a collection of clippings from The Eastern Echo, Focus EMU, Ypsilanti Press, and The Ann Arbor News.

Soundbites from Former LGBTQ+ Staff Members: Soundbites from former staff members will be included, sharing their experiences and perspectives.

Oral History Interviews: The EMU Oral History Program has conducted interviews with key individuals, including former LGBT Resource Center Coordinators (Kate Brindle and Mary Larkin), former EMU Student Affairs administrators (Gregory Peoples and Glenna Frank Miller), and current faculty members (Kate Mehuron and Dennis O’Grady).

Historic Event Posters: The exhibit will showcase posters from past events, including those organized by the LGBT Resource Center and Ypsilanti community gatherings.

Historic Campus Photos: A collection of photos from LGBT Resource Center events on campus will also be featured, highlighting the center’s impact and activities.

Wuetrich hopes visitors consider the deeper question behind the event. “People should think about the stories told in the exhibit and reflect on the untold stories. Whose experiences remain more silent, and how can we change that?”