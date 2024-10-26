Education Foundations Rivalry Match Raised $46,257!

Community News

The energy was electric, the rivalry was fierce, and the community spirit was more vibrant than ever! Throughout October, the Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) and The Educational Foundation of Dexter (EFD) went head-to-head in a friendly yet spirited fundraising competition known as the “Rivalry Match.” Both foundations rallied their communities to raise vital funds for educational grants supporting students in Chelsea and Dexter. This thrilling showdown reached its grand finale during the Dexter vs. Chelsea football game on October 25 at Jerry Niehaus Stadium in Chelsea, where both communities fully displayed passion and generosity.

And what a competition it was! Dexter claimed victory on the fundraising front, raising an incredible $25,218, while Chelsea raised an impressive $21,039. But the excitement didn’t stop there – Dexter clinched the win on the football field with a score of 35 over Chelsea’s score of 6! Ultimately, everyone came out on top, proving we’re all winners in supporting education!

Nicole Roeuch, President of EFD, couldn’t contain her excitement: “We are beyond grateful to our amazing Dexter community and all the supporters who rallied behind EFD this year. The Rivalry Match just keeps getting bigger and better, and we were thrilled to see so many new faces join us. Most importantly, the real victory is for our students. Thanks to everyone who contributed, EFD can fund educational programs that truly make a difference in every school across Dexter. A huge shoutout to CEF for being such a fantastic partner in this effort!”

This collaboration between CEF and EFD was a natural fit, driven by a shared mission of enhancing educational experiences for students by funding projects that go above and beyond what school budgets can cover. In addition, CEF also offers scholarships to district graduates, helping students take the next step toward their dreams.

President of CEF, Amy Forehand, added, “Our partnership with EFD is truly special. Each year, we have so much fun collaborating, competing, and bringing out the best in each other to make this event a success. We are deeply appreciative of the outpouring of generosity from both communities. The Rivalry Match is about more than just competition – it’s about coming together to support our students, and these funds will have a lasting impact on educational opportunities in Chelsea.”

The success of this year’s Rivalry Match was fueled by the tremendous support of local businesses that stepped up as event sponsors. Chelsea’s lineup of supporters included John and Donna Daniels, SBK Orthodontics, Trinity Health – Chelsea Hospital, Chelsea State Bank, Esquire Interiors, Hatch Stamping Company, and Art Moehn Chevrolet Buick. Dexter’s sponsors showed up strongly with support from Chelsea State Bank, SBK Orthodontics, Walkabout Creek, Hackney Hardware, Dexter Orthodontics, Pearl Planning, LaFontaine of Dexter, and Dexter Pub.

The “Rivalry Match” proved once again that when communities come together, incredible things happen. Through friendly competition and shared commitment, Chelsea and Dexter demonstrated the power of community spirit, creating opportunities for educational excellence that will inspire and uplift students for years to come.

The Education Foundations will continue their fundraising efforts throughout the year. To learn more and join their missions, visit: www.chelseaeducationfoundation.org, Chelsea Education Foundation, and www.efdexter.org. Educational Foundation of Dexter.