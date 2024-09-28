EHM Senior Solutions: 2024 Governor’s Award of Excellence Recipient

EHM Senior Solutions is the proud recipient of three 2024 Governor’s Awards of Excellence. The organization’s skilled nursing facility, Evangelical Home – Saline earned prestigious recognition for Opioid-Related Adverse Drug Events and Infection Control and Prevention Training Completion. Shared Services Home Health Care, the non-profit’s Medicare-certified home health care agency, received an award for its work on All-Cause 30-day Readmissions.

These distinguished awards were offered through a collaboration between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, iMPROve Health and the Michigan Health & Hospital Association (MHA) Keystone Center.

“We are so proud of the work our clinical leaders and their teams have done to achieve these awards, an endeavor spanning over two years,” said Julia Wellings, Interim President and CEO. “We are honored to receive these Governor’s Awards of Excellence. Our efforts have resulted in better outcomes for our patients; this is work we do continuously behind the scenes every day.”

The award criteria were aligned with the healthcare objectives of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Enrolled organizations could win the Governor’s Award in up to three distinct categories and could receive Medals of Achievement by demonstrating the incorporation of Person and Family and/or Health Equity strategies to drive improvement.