EHM Senior Solutions Launches Registered LPN Apprenticeship Program to Address Nursing Shortage

EHM Senior Solutions, a trusted not-for-profit leader in senior care serving Southeast Michigan, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative Registered LPN Apprenticeship Program. This initiative, developed in partnership with the Department of Labor and Michigan Works! Southeast aims to tackle the growing shortage of skilled nurses while providing a unique career advancement path for employees.

“Nursing is one of the largely unexplored occupations in the world of apprenticeships, especially in skilled nursing facilities,” said Tiffany Mueller, Corporate Human Resources Director. “We are leading the way in supporting our employees’ career goals while ensuring we meet the growing demand for skilled nursing care. This program represents a strategic investment in our most valuable resource—our employees.”

EHM Senior Solutions’ LPN Apprenticeship Program removes traditional barriers to nursing education by offering online hybrid courses, on-site learning, and flexible schedules. Apprentices can continue working while gaining clinical experience, ensuring financial stability throughout their education. West Shore Community College has partnered closely with EHM Senior Solutions, offering essential support through adjunct instructors and simulation opportunities.

Shannon Snyder, Senior Executive Director of Saline Communities, emphasized the significance of homegrown nurses in maintaining high standards of care:“By training our own nurses, we ensure that they are deeply connected to our mission and values. This program will equip our team with the skills they need to provide the quality of care our residents deserve. Investing in the development of our employees is essential to delivering compassionate, personalized care to those we serve.”

The program, which includes two semesters and over 2,000 on-the-job training hours, culminates with graduates taking the NCLEX to become licensed LPNs. It provides a clear career path from CNA to LPN, enabling internal growth and advancement.

Zachary Wade, the program’s first LPN apprentice, began his coursework at West Shore Community College on September 3rd, 2024. Thanks to cutting-edge virtual reality technology, Wade can even complete his lab components from home, further demonstrating the program’s innovative approach. Wade states, “I’m grateful for this opportunity to fulfill my goal of becoming a nurse and I am thankful to be the start of this journey leading the way for many others in the future.”

The LPN training program is hosted by West Shore Community College, approved by the State Board of Nursing, and accredited by the National League for Nursing Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation (NLN CNEA). “We started researching apprenticeships back in July 2023 and this program would not have been possible without the collaborative efforts of the Workforce Intelligence Network and Michigan Works! Southeast, who have been invaluable partners along the way,” Mueller added.

As the U.S. faces a critical nursing shortage, exacerbated by the pandemic, nearly 100,000 nurses have already left the workforce, with hundreds of thousands more projected to follow by 2027. LPNs, vital to long-term care settings, have seen their ranks decline significantly. EHM Senior Solutions’ LPN Apprenticeship Program directly addresses this workforce gap, creating a pipeline of skilled nurses dedicated to the senior care field.