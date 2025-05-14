May 14, 2025

Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit Announces Run for Michigan Attorney General

Election to replace term-limited Dana Nessel set for November 2026

Photo: Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit. Source: Washtenaw.Org

Eli Savit, the elected Prosecuting Attorney for Washtenaw County, has announced his candidacy for Michigan Attorney General. The Democrat made the announcement on his campaign website, launching a bid to succeed current Attorney General Dana Nessel, who is term-limited and cannot seek re-election in 2026.

Savit, a native of Ann Arbor and a longtime public servant, was first elected as Washtenaw County Prosecutor in 2020 and re-elected in 2024. His second term began on January 1, 2025. Known for his progressive stance on criminal justice reform, Savit emphasized his commitment to equity, civil rights, and public accountability in his campaign announcement.

A graduate of Kalamazoo College and the University of Michigan Law School, Savit began his career as a public school teacher before entering the legal field. He later clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sandra Day O’Connor. Prior to becoming a prosecutor, Savit served as the City of Detroit’s senior legal counsel, where he led high-profile litigation against opioid manufacturers, corporate polluters, and discriminatory housing practices.

He currently serves as a lecturer at the University of Michigan Law School and holds leadership roles in both the Michigan Democratic Party and the Washtenaw County Democratic Party.

The election for Michigan’s next Attorney General will take place in November 2026. Dana Nessel, a fellow Democrat, was first elected to the office in 2018 and re-elected in 2022. Michigan law limits statewide officeholders to two terms.

