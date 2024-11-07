EMU Welcomes High School and Community College Esports Teams to Compete in Esports Scholastic Invitational Finals

Eastern Michigan University will host the region’s top high school and community college esports teams for the EMU Esports Scholastic Invitational Finals, an exciting showdown in competitive gaming. The tournament will occur on Saturday, November 9, at 10 a.m. in the EMU Student Center ballroom. The action-packed day starts with a tournament, where top players will battle for gaming headsets, a trophy, and exclusive EMU Esports gear.

“Eastern Esports have the resources and knowledge to support the scholastic gaming scene outside of just universities, and we’re excited to bring something new to the table for high school and community college students alike,” said Zach Lewis, Esports coordinator at EMU.

The tournament will feature teams from nearby high schools and community colleges exclusively competing in Valorant, a team-based strategy game developed by Riot Games. Following the first half of the competition, attendees are invited to the “Gaming in College” seminar at 6 p.m., hosted by Lewis. The seminar will explore academic and career opportunities in gaming, including skill development and leadership.

Community members are encouraged to stay after the seminar to watch the invitational finals and cheer on the competing teams. Schools and colleges participating in the event include:

Taylor High School

Divine Child High School

Detroit Catholic Central High School

Ecorse High School

Saline High School

Washtenaw Community College

Monroe Community College

Eastern Esports supports students passionate about competitive gaming, offering teams in Overwatch 2, Rocket League, League of Legends, Valorant, Call of Duty, and Super Smash Bros. The event is free and open to the community.