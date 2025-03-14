EMU’s Eagle Nutrition Services Unveils Advanced DEXA Machine

Brittany Mobley

Eagle Nutrition Services at Eastern Michigan University recently unveiled a state-of-the-art Dual-Energy X-ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) machine to strengthen academic instruction and community wellness. This enhanced X-Ray technology aligns with the university’s commitment to integrating innovative technology into student learning and health services.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Provost’s Office for their support (of the DEXA machine),” said Darlene Bellers, clinic director for Eagle Nutrition Services. “DEXA scans are typically only available in hospitals or clinical settings, making our clinic’s access to this technology truly special. It not only provides an accessible way for clients to monitor their body composition but also gives our students hands-on experience with a powerful diagnostic tool, preparing them for careers as registered dietitians.”

DEXA scans provide the most accurate and precise body composition measurements, such as lean mass, fat distribution, and bone mineral density, offering valuable insights for individuals seeking to optimize their health. This technology is an invaluable tool for EMU’s dietetic students for hands-on learning. It allows them to assess body composition data, interpret results, and tailor dietary recommendations for clients striving to improve their health outcomes.

The new DEXA machine offers expanded capabilities, including visceral and subcutaneous fat analysis to help assess metabolic disease risks. It also features enhanced color mapping that visually illustrates body composition. The advanced trending features allow clients to monitor their progress over time with greater accuracy.

The addition of the DEXA machine aligns with EMU’s ongoing mission to provide students with experiential learning opportunities that bridge classroom theory with real-world application. Through Eagle Nutrition Services, students can actively engage with clients, analyze data-driven health metrics, and develop evidence-based nutrition plans—enhancing their ability to serve in clinical, sports, and community health settings after graduation.

The new DEXA machine is fully operational and available to students and the public. A provider referral is not required for a total-body DEXA scan at Eagle Nutrition Services.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit the website or contact the clinic at 734.487.6572.