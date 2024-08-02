Enchanted Oven has a Deep Connection with Saline

Since its arrival in Saline in 2018, the community has helped the Enchanted Oven do what it does best, and that’s make delicious baked goods. From design cakes and wedding cakes to cupcakes, pies, cheesecakes, cookies, bread and biscuits, Enchanted Oven has become a great option for anyone.

However, growth in business and a need for more space led it to move from Saline to just outside Ann Arbor at 5241 N. Territorial Rd E, off of Pontiac Trail. Its Ann Arbor Café, which opened earlier this year, is a cool spot where they can bake and also offer a place for breakfast or lunch with different food options that include gluten free and vegan.

The move has been good, but Owner/Chef Amber Wardia said it did disrupt some things a bit, especially with its Saline customers. She said they hope to get the word back out to the community that they’re still here and ready to do what they do best, through delivery or pick-up.

Knowing Saline’s importance for them, Wardia also said they are looking to come back and open a second location there.

“Saline helped build us,” Wardia said.

Support from longtime customers and new ones has been good, but she said they miss the Saline community. Helping places like Food Gatherers and having everyday conversations with customers, the community meant a lot to them.

“We bonded with them,” Wardia said, and that’s why it’s their hope to get back as soon as the right space opens for them in Saline.

Until then, they are still doing what they do best at the Ann Arbor Café and are there with a welcoming service. But they also deliver to anywhere in Saline. And don’t forget their famous pot pies.

To learn more, go to https://www.enchantedoven.com/ or call 7340-444-8133 or email enchantedovensaline@gmail.com, The Cafe is open Mon-Thurs 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.