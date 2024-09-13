Experience Chelsea Senior Center at Community Open House



Community News

Everyone is invited to Chelsea Senior Center’s “show-and-tell” on September 24, between 3:00 and 5:00 p.m. Chelsea Senior Center (CSC) is hosting its first-ever community open house.

Upon walking into the center, you will be greeted by friendly CSC team members and volunteers, including the very active Travel Committee volunteers. Sign up for the December trek to see “It’s a Wonderful Life” at the historic Redford Theater and get the intel on day trips and overnight adventures planned for 2025. Share your ideas, too.

You are invited to visit the Trinh Pifer Intergenerational Garden and take home some goodies from the Farm Stand expected to feature fresh-cut herbs, cherry tomatoes and jalapeño peppers for eating and corn stalks and Jack Be Little pumpkins for decorating. Follow the musical tones of dulcimer, ukulele and sing-along jam sessions. Visit with our welcoming artisans who enjoy painting, wood carving, stained glass art, quilting, knitting, crocheting and other artistic pursuits.

Create Stained Glass art at Chelsea Senior Center

Interested in sharing your expertise? CSC would love to hear your ideas for workshops and presentations.



“If you’ve been curious about CSC, please join us. I know you’ll learn something that you can share with friends, neighbors, family, or just keep in your pocket for later as you age. We’ll be here when you’re ready for us,” says Jennifer Smith, Executive Director of CSC. “We’re an intergenerational space with many opportunities to connect with people aged three to 103. Most programs cater to adults over 50, but even then, you can engage with seniors 30 or 40 years your senior!”



This is a great time to ask about volunteer opportunities as well. CSC is seeking volunteers for: Senior Nutrition Program meal preparation and packing, Meals on Wheels delivery, front desk work, and Ease the Day programs. Volunteer applications will be on hand at the open house.