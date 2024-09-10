Exploring Southeast Michigan’s Cider Mill Scene

Discover Unique Cider Mill Experiences Across Our part of the Great Lake State

As the temperatures begin to cool and the leaves start to change, cider mill season is swiftly upon us. Thanks to Michigan’s ideal climate and soil, the state ranks third in the nation for apple production and boasts more than 775 apple orchards. As such, it can be a bit overwhelming to decide which to visit. While the Dexter Cider Mill and Alber Orchard are well-known local favorites, Southeastern Michigan is also home to countless hidden gems, each offering a diverse range of atmospheres and activities. Whether it’s simply some cider and donuts you are after, or an entire day of activities, this list will hopefully help distinguish the perfect fit.

Lesser Farms

Photo: Lesser Farm’s Facebook

Using five generations of prior knowledge, Lesser Farms celebrates tradition and family. To this day, the cider is pressed in the same manner as their first ever gallon. The farm does not offer U-Pick or any external activities, but during the fall months they offer a small pumpkin patch of already picked/cleaned pumpkins to choose from. If simplicity tickles your fancy, Lesser Farms is perfectly laid back and quaint, and their products are quality. Lesser Farms also prides itself on humanely raised, organic beef– these are sold in bulk, individually, and in subscriptions/bundles. Beef can be purchased online, and on farm purchases are cash and check only.

Hours: Wednesday-Saturday 9:00-6:00 and Sunday 1:00-6:00

Location: 12651 Island Lake Rd, Dexter

Wasem Fruit Farm

Wasem Fruit Farm offers a bit more of a hands-on experience. During the fall season, the farm offers U-Pick apples, raspberries, and pumpkins. Wasem Fruit Farm also makes delicious homemade cider and offers a variety of incredible donuts: plain batter, apple batter, blueberry batter, and pumpkin batter; each kind is offered in plain, cinnamon-sugar, and other frosted varieties. Wasem Fruit Farm provides a relaxing experience for those who enjoy the sweeter and simpler pleasures of fall. Stroll through the orchard in search of the perfect apples, and cap off the visit with a gallon of cider and a deliciously unique fall donut as a reward for all of that hard work.

Hours: Thursday-Sunday 9:00-6:00

Location: 6580 Judd Rd, Milan

Schell Family Farm

Photo: Schell Family Farm’s Facebook

Schell Family Farm opened in 2019 and has continued to expand ever since. The farm offers a wide variety of activities, treats, and U-Pick opportunities. During the fall season, Schell Family Farm offers wagon rides and a corn maze, as well as Halloween events for children (trick-or-treating and the Ghostly Grove). Their Facebook page includes more information about these events. Aside from the classic U-Pick apples and pumpkins, the farm also provides U-Pick sweet corn, flowers, tomatoes, peaches, and more (all depending on the season). If it’s sweet treats you are after, Schell Family Farm has plenty: cider donuts, caramel apples, homemade cider and cider slushies to name a few. Additionally, Schell Family Farm has partnered with Ashby’s Ice Cream, which can be purchased daily. Some favorite flavors include Michigan Pothole and Lemon Bar Cheesecake, along with a no sugar added variety at all times. Schell Family Farm is the perfect local farm for a day trip.

Hours: Monday-Wednesday 4:00-8:00, Thursday-Friday 12:00-8:00, Saturday 9:00-8:00, and Sunday 10:00-8:00

Location: 10055 Dexter-Pinckney Rd, Pinckney

Parshallville Cider Mill

Photo: Parshallville Cider Mill’s Facebook

Situated on the banks of North Ore Creek, Parshallville Cider Mill is a picturesque and serene experience. It was originally built and operated as Grist’s Mill (a flour mill) which ground grain and sold it to local farmers for animal feed. 145 years later and visitors can learn all about the history of the mill whilst they snack on some delicious cider and donuts. Their cider is not pasteurized, and is sold hot, cold, or as a slush. And on top of donuts, the mill sells caramel apples (plain, nutty, or sprinkle), caramel chips (sliced apple dipped into caramel), cinnamon bread, butters (apple, cherry pumpkin, and sweet potato), apple cider grilling sauce (a family favorite), a variety of salsas, and more. Parshallville Cider Mill is a palatable slice of history, offering a simple and delicious experience. Visitors are encouraged to unwind by the creek and soak in the historical ambiance.

Hours: Tuesday-Wednesday 10:00-5:00 and Thursday-Sunday 9:00-6:00

Location: 8507 Parshallville Rd, Fenton

Three Cedars Farm

Three Cedars Farm is an both action-packed and delicious experience. One of the more kid-friendly experiences included in this list, Three Cedars offers a corn maze, hayrides, train rides, and a Barn Yard Playland. Included in the playland are countless up-close experiences with the farm’s various animals (Billy goat gruff, Maggie the milking cow, and Peter Rabbit to name a few), as well as a talking outhouse, wooden train, John Deere pedal tractors and a corn box. Aside from activities for the kids, Three Cedars boasts an old-fashioned general store and delicious treats for all ages. The Donut Hut features pasteurized cider, cinnamon sugar and plain donuts, caramel apples, hot cider, cider slushies, and other farm market products. The farm also offers a broad range of Christmas activities starting November 29th– check out Three Cedars Farm on Facebook for more details on fall and winter events.

Hours: Sunday-Thursday 10:00-8:00 and Friday-Saturday 10:00-10:00

Location: 7897 Six Mile Rd, Northville

Plymouth Orchards and Cider Mill

Photo: Plymouth Orchard and Cider Mill’s Website

Plymouth Orchards and Cider Mill has been a woman-owned, family business since 1977. Since 2013, Plymouth Orchards has been focused on sustainability; after a three-year transition period, it became a certified organic working farm, and since then, their commitment to the environment has not waned. The property recently added electric solar panels, which will create up to 70% of the electricity needed to operate the main cider building. Aside from sustainability, Plymouth Orchards offers wagon rides through the orchard, pumpkin picking, friendly farm animals, and a hay bale climb for kids. Their retail store sells fresh cider (hot, cold, or as a slush), fresh donuts (plain, cinnamon sugar, and powdered), apples, caramel apples, jams, jellies, preserves, and fresh baked pies. Although they do not offer U-Pick apples, Plymouth Orchards and Cider Mill do have countless activities to keep patrons busy on their visit.

Hours: Monday-Sunday 9:00-7:00

Location: 10685 Warren Rd, Plymouth

Fall in Michigan is synonymous with delicious hand-pressed cider and cinnamon sugar donuts, and thanks to Michigan’s pristine apple conditions, there is no shortage of either. Each cider mill offers a unique blend of tradition, flavor, and fun. From the historic ambiance of Parshallville Cider Mill to the relaxing orchards of Wasem Fruit Farm, Michigan’s cider mills perfectly harness the essence of fall. Whether seeking the perfect peck of apples, fresh cider and unique donut flavors, or simply soaking in the seasonal atmosphere, there’s a cider mill experience to suit every taste and preference.