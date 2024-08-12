Eyewitnesses to 1966 Dexter UFO Sighting to Share Their Story for the First Time

On the night of March 20, 1966, two young women from Dexter found themselves at the center of a mysterious event that has puzzled locals for decades.

The sisters-in-law, both in their twenties, were visiting a friend with an active police scanner when they heard a startling announcement: law enforcement was being dispatched to the Frank Manor residence on McGuiness Road to investigate an unidentified flying object that had appeared on his property.

Without hesitation, the women quickly said their goodbyes, packed their two toddlers into the back seat, and navigated the backroads to the Mannor’s rented farmhouse, eager to witness the unusual phenomenon. Upon their arrival, however, the object had already vanished from sight. Undeterred, and with information from the scanner indicating another sighting near Peach Mountain, the two decided to continue their search.

Their journey took them through the rural roads of Dexter, leading them to Peach Mountain Observatory Road. As they ascended the narrow, gravel path, they carefully maneuvered around a parked sheriff’s cruiser. The children in the back seat, Bobby and Danny, had fallen asleep, unaware of the extraordinary moment unfolding around them.

When they reached the top of the 100-foot-high hill, the women saw a sight that would forever alter their understanding of life.

Now, nearly 60 years later, these two eyewitnesses will share their incredible story with the public for the first time. As part of a presentation by UFO researcher and author Ray Szymanski on August 20, recorded interviews with the women will be featured, offering a rare glimpse into their accounts of that fateful night. These interviews have never been made available to the public before, making this a unique opportunity for those fascinated by the 1966 ‘Swamp Gas’ flying saucers.

Szymanski’s August 20 presentation at the Dexter District Library is free, but the event is expected to be a full house and, seats must be reserved. You can reserve your spot at the Library’s website, https://dexter.lib.mi.us/, and click on the events page.