October 17, 2024 Donate
Log in

Michigan

Fall Colors on Mackinac Island

Advertisements

Fall Colors on Mackinac Island

by

All photos taken on Mackinac Island by Kristin Kolp

The fall foliage on Mackinac Island and throughout Northern Michigan is reaching its peak. Vibrant reds, yellows, and oranges have transformed Mackinac’s already stunning landscape, into a picturesque autumn scene. While temperatures on the Island have dipped, it is the perfect time for a fall road trip to appreciate the striking colors and Michigan’s natural beauty. The journey to Mackinac, as well as the Island itself, promises spectacular views of rich hues and expansive landscapes.

However, the peak colors will not last for much longer; as temperatures continue to drop, these beautiful fall scenes will give way to stark winter landscapes. The leaves will soon fall, bidding farewell to Mackinac’s final visitors of the season and preparing for the long winter ahead.

by Kristin Kolp
by Kristin Kolp
by Kristin Kolp
by Kristin Kolp
by Kristin Kolp
by Kristin Kolp
by Kristin Kolp

Advertisements

About Us

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130

+1 (734) 268-6269

Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media