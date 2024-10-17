Fall Colors on Mackinac Island

All photos taken on Mackinac Island by Kristin Kolp

The fall foliage on Mackinac Island and throughout Northern Michigan is reaching its peak. Vibrant reds, yellows, and oranges have transformed Mackinac’s already stunning landscape, into a picturesque autumn scene. While temperatures on the Island have dipped, it is the perfect time for a fall road trip to appreciate the striking colors and Michigan’s natural beauty. The journey to Mackinac, as well as the Island itself, promises spectacular views of rich hues and expansive landscapes.

However, the peak colors will not last for much longer; as temperatures continue to drop, these beautiful fall scenes will give way to stark winter landscapes. The leaves will soon fall, bidding farewell to Mackinac’s final visitors of the season and preparing for the long winter ahead.