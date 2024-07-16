Farm to Table 9th Annual Fabulous Feast

Community News

What came first … the chicken or the egg? To find out, please join us to celebrate our local farmers markets, and our great Michigan seasonal bounty, at this year’s Farm to Table Fabulous Feast event, on Sunday, August 18 at Gordon Hall in Dexter. Tickets are now on sale. This is a zero-waste event.

This volunteer-led annual event is being hosted in Dexter this year and historical Gordon Hall is the perfect setting. Proceeds from the fundraiser support 4 summer farmers markets in Chelsea, Manchester, Grass Lake and the Open Air Market in Stockbridge, and the Dexter Winter Farmers Market which is held at Huron River Drive Methodist Church November through April.

“Gordon Hall has welcomed us for the second time,” said Anne Young, planning committee chairperson. “This venue is the perfect place to celebrate community and our local farmers, and a wonderful dinner prepared and served by your friends and neighbors. It’s also a great opportunity to celebrate Dexter’s bicentennial.”

The planning committee has lined up local chefs to prepare the feast and is pleased to welcome back chefs from Smokey Michigan, Silver Maples of Chelsea, and Kitchen Little. We are excited to announce that chefs from Mama Mercantile, Ratterman and Jolly Pumpkin will also participate.

This year’s silent auction features great gifts, services, and gift cards from local businesses. The auction will open on the day of the event, and donations can be made on the link.

Steve Petty, CEO of the 5 Healthy Towns Foundation, sees the event as much more than a dinner. “Our local farmers markets are a cornerstone of our mission, making it easy and fun to access fresh, local produce while supporting our farming communities. The Farm to Table event is a wonderful time to celebrate these vibrant markets and the essential role they play in helping our communities eat better and connect in healthy ways, both important elements of the Foundation’s mission.”

WHAT: 5 Healthy Towns Farm to Table Fabulous Feast, a multi-course dinner and celebration

WHEN: Sunday, August 18, 4pm – 6pm (doors open at 3pm)

WHERE: Gordon Hall, Dexter, Michigan

COST: Tickets are $75. Available online at www.5healthytowns.org or at the Farmers Markets in Chelsea, Dexter, Grass Lake, Manchester, and Stockbridge.

To volunteer, sponsor, donate or attend this year’s event, go to link below. https://www.5healthytowns.org/farm-to-table-dinner/

For more information about the 5 Healthy Towns Foundation or the five farmers markets, visit www.5healthytowns.org.