Fatal Car Crash in Webster Township

A single vehicle crash in Webster Township led to the death of a driver on October 29.

The Dexter Area Fire Department responded to a fatal crash in Webster Township on N. Territorial Road a little after midnight on that Tuesday.

DAFD Fire Chief Doug Armstrong said it was a single car accident with a single occupant. Armstrong said the car was overturned and collided with a tree. The vehicle sustained significant damage in the crash.

On the scene were DAFD, Huron Valley Ambulance and the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff department is investigating the cause of the accident, Armstrong said.

